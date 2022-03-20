Fanboy Planet Podcast: Cinequest is Back and It’s a Cinejoy!

March 20, 2022 | Ric Bretschneider

It’s time for our 2022 chat with Cinequest program director Michael Rabehl to preview USA Today’s Best Film Festival in America!  This time we’ve got producer, writer, and actress Emily Goss along to talk about her short film “A Little House in Aberdeen” debuting at Cinequest!

You’ve also got time to catch up on some greatest hits in Cinequest. We first interviewed Emily when she starred in the horror film The House on Pine Street.

We also talked about other filmmakers who started at Cinequest — not just Chloe Zhao, but Colin West and Bill Posley. You can watch Bill’s short “We Know Where You Live” on Fanboy Planet!

Plus in comics, Michael Rabehl recommends Crossover by Donny Cates, Geoff Shaw, Dee Cunniffe, and John J. Hill!


Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 3/15/2022
Published 3/19/2022

When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

