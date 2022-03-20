Fanboy Planet Podcast: Cinequest is Back and It’s a Cinejoy!

It’s time for our 2022 chat with Cinequest program director Michael Rabehl to preview USA Today’s Best Film Festival in America! This time we’ve got producer, writer, and actress Emily Goss along to talk about her short film “A Little House in Aberdeen” debuting at Cinequest!

You’ve also got time to catch up on some greatest hits in Cinequest. We first interviewed Emily when she starred in the horror film The House on Pine Street.

We also talked about other filmmakers who started at Cinequest — not just Chloe Zhao, but Colin West and Bill Posley. You can watch Bill’s short “We Know Where You Live” on Fanboy Planet!

Plus in comics, Michael Rabehl recommends Crossover by Donny Cates, Geoff Shaw, Dee Cunniffe, and John J. Hill!



Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 3/15/2022

Published 3/19/2022

Fanboy Planet is an Amazon affiliate. Any purchase made through links on this site may generate revenue for us.