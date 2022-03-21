Talking About The Batman: Fanboy Planet Vidcast

March 21, 2022 | Derek McCaw | , , ,

Of course we’re talking about the Batman! Actually, we did it on March 8th, but it’s still the #1 movie at the box office (did we think it wouldn’t be)? Derek and Ric talk about The Batman, and the Batmen who came before him. You prefer yours in LEGO form? Or animated? Or brightly dressed with a Robin by his side? Batman is all those things, and they work. And while talking about The Batman, we recommend some good source comics. Of course, you don’t have to stop there. We just wanted to get you started.

If you’d prefer just downloading the audio, you can find it here.

Batman Year One

Batman: The Long Halloween

The Joker: Endgame

Fanboy Planet is an Amazon affiliate. Any purchases made through links on this or other pages may result in revenue for the site.

Talking about the Batman

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures/ ™ & © DC Comics

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Derek McCaw

In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He has performed with ComedySportz and Silicon Valley Shakespeare, though relocated to Hollywood to... work in an office? If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Please enter a valid email address.
GO!
Something went wrong. Please check your entries and try again.

Pages

Facebooktwitteryoutubeinstagram