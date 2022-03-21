Talking About The Batman: Fanboy Planet Vidcast
Of course we’re talking about the Batman! Actually, we did it on March 8th, but it’s still the #1 movie at the box office (did we think it wouldn’t be)? Derek and Ric talk about The Batman, and the Batmen who came before him. You prefer yours in LEGO form? Or animated? Or brightly dressed with a Robin by his side? Batman is all those things, and they work. And while talking about The Batman, we recommend some good source comics. Of course, you don’t have to stop there. We just wanted to get you started.
If you’d prefer just downloading the audio, you can find it here.
Fanboy Planet is an Amazon affiliate. Any purchases made through links on this or other pages may result in revenue for the site.
Subscribe
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.