A Flash Of Bat-Tease

June 4, 2021 Derek McCaw Comics, Movies 0

This time for sure, The Flash is happening, written and directed by Andy Muschietti. It still stars Ezra Miller and, confirmed quite a bit ago, Michael Keaton. Just to make sure Muschietti could keep the fanboys hopping, the filmmaker posted the following image on Instagram. It’s an update on Keaton’s classic Bat-suit, blood-spattered to hint that… what? This might be the ticking of a Doomsday Clock? (In comics, both the Flash and Batman are characters well aware of the multiverse and of the coming of Watchmen to the mainstream DC Universe awareness.)

 

No matter what, we couldn’t expect that Keaton would have much participation in the DCEU moving forward. The upcoming film could be providing closure on the role of Batman that he never really got. The same could be said for Ben Affleck’s Batman, who will also be appearing here. Both actors are great in the role, but it’s going to be all about the Battinson from now on.

