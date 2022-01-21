Adam Hughes Covers Doctor Who!

Last month Titans Comics announced that superstar writer Dan Slott would tackle Doctor Who in a series of specials. The first one would focus on the 10th Doctor and Martha, collaborating with artist Christopher Jones. Today Titan released “Cover A” from that first special — and Adam Hughes has captured the spirits of Freema Agyeman and David Tennant.

From Titan:

DOCTOR WHO: SPECIAL 2022 is written by Dan Slott (Spider-Man) and illustrated by Christopher Jones and Matthew Dow Smith.

Witness the incredible adventures of the Tenth Doctor like never-before!

Writer Dan Slott – known for his critically acclaimed work on Marvel Comics such as The Amazing Spider-Man, She-Hulk, Silver Surfer, The Superior Spider-Man, Tony Stark: Iron Man, The Mighty Avengers, and Fantastic Four – is set to delight fans with an epic story that sees companion Martha Jones captured by the insatiable Pyromeths, and her only hope for survival is to keep them distracted with sensational untold tales of the Tenth Doctor facing off against his greatest foes – both classic and new!”

Doctor Who: Special 2022 Comic Book One-Shot (SC, 64pp, $7.99) hits stores on April 27, 2022. Pre-order from your local comic shop!