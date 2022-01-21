Fanboy Planet Podcast: Navigating the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Inspired by the Moon Knight trailer, Derek and Ric sit down for a discussion of what exactly Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is, means, and will be in the coming year. You can’t watch the game without a playbook, and we write one up for you in this all-encompassing episode.

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 1/18/2022

Published 1/21/2022

