BotBots Showrunners Transform Transformers Animation

How do you transform Transformers animation? You make an out and out comedy series. Though there has always been some built-in humor to the franchise, it’s overall been played straight. Animation producing/writing team Kevin Burke and Chris “Doc” Wyatt saw potential in a little side line from Hasbro. Together, they’ve transformed how you might think about what happens at shopping malls behind your back.

Their new series, Transformers: BotBots debuts on Netflix March 25. It’s smart, funny, absolutely aimed at kids, and it’s also making me scrutinize my burgers more closely. Sure, there are probably realistic reasons to do so, but… what if it’s actually a robot? MADE OF MEAT?

Kevin and Doc joined me on Zoom to talk about the new series. Enjoy!

From Netflix:

When a mall is hit with Energon, everyday objects from the food court, the hardware store and other locations spring to life and convert into tiny Transformers robots called BotBots. This animated series, full of high energy humor that will delight kids, transports the next generation of viewers into a brand new world of mischievous little ‘bots. This series offers a little something for everyone as BotBots come in a wide and unique range of hysterical characters, who are the epitome of… MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE. They formed squads based on the store they came from, but not every ‘bot was in their correct store when they came to life. By day, these BotBots hide quietly on mall store shelves but at night, they jump headfirst into adventure until a misfit group of BotBots called ‘The Lost Bots’ run into the mall security guard and put all the ‘bots in danger. Will these zany ‘bots be able to overcome their differences, defeat the security guard and gain acceptance with the other ‘bots? The entire family will enjoy this hilarious new series that is silly, wacky, and fun!

