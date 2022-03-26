Filmmaker Emily Goss Sparks Conversation

With her new short “A Little House in Aberdeen,” filmmaker Emily Goss (The House on Pine Street) hopes to spark conversation. Good film should do just that. Her short tackles a controversial subject in a way that most dialogue about it doesn’t. Focused and matter-of-fact, “A Little House in Aberdeen” centers on one woman’s thoughts as she undergoes an abortion.

On our most recent podcast previewing Cinequest 2022, Emily joined us from her car to talk about developing the film. While we focused upfront on the art and the process of filmmaking, the subject matter is still delicate — and important. So that the conversation didn’t get lost in a larger podcast, I’ve edited it into a separate video, both to spotlight Emily as a talented filmmaker and focus on what the film is really about.

Cinequest’s press release summarizes “A Little House in Aberdeen” as

A woman reflects on her past and wonders about her future – while having an abortion.

Controversial? Likely never more so given our current political climate. Reproductive rights are at risk in several states. If you don’t believe that, you’re not reading the news. Emily Goss’ film sheds light on an element that gets lost in the political posturing: the person at the center whose decision it is.

Alongside Emily you’ll see Cinequest Program Director Michael Rabehl. For the full conversation with him, listen to our Cinequest 2022 podcast.

