Captain Carter Comes To Comics

Did the multiverse concept save storytelling for the Big Two in comics? It sure looks like it. Half of DC’s current line-up seems to be tied into their future state, and Marvel keeps wading into the pool of the MCU. The breakout character from Marvel Studios’ What If? gets her first mini-series, written by Jamie McKelvie with art by Marika Crestie.

Why not? It’s a great concept and they need that crossover audience. We grumpy old fanboys aren’t getting any younger. In case you didn’t catch the Disney+ series, it posited a universe where Peggy Carter took the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers. As Captain Carter — she’s British, after all — Peggy fought against Hydra, eventually getting time lost. From audience and unofficial cosplay reaction, Captain Carter was a shot in the arm for fandom. We haven’t seen the last of her in the MCU, so good on Marvel to give her comics legitimacy.

From Marvel:

Captain Carter, the fan-favorite character recently featured in Marvel Studios’ What If will report for duty in her very own comic series this March! Prolific creator Jamie McKelvie, known for his defining work on characters like Captain Marvel and the Young Avengers, will now use his acclaimed talents to bring this Marvel super hero to the forefront of Marvel Comics canon, writing the series and designing the character’s brand-new look. McKelvie will be joined by rising star artist Marika Cresta, known for her recent work on STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA.

The five-issue limited series will introduce Captain Carter in an adventure that will find Peggy Carter as a woman out of time, facing the reappearance of an old foe in modern day and deciding what she stands for as the wielder of the shield.

A reality where Agent Peggy Carter took the Super-Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers is turned upside down when the World War II hero is pulled from the ice where she was lost in action decades before. Peggy struggles to find her footing in a modern world that’s gotten a lot more complicated – cities are louder, technology is smarter and enemies wear friendly faces. Everyone with an agenda wants Captain Carter on their side, but what does Peggy want? And will she have time to figure it out when mysterious forces are already gunning for her?

“I’m as big a fan of the Captain Carter we’ve seen onscreen as anybody, so I jumped at the chance to create our own version,” McKelvie said. “I’m having a great time exploring what it would be like for Peggy to wake up nearly 80 years after the end of the war. The world remembers the myth of Captain Carter, but to Peggy the reality was just yesterday. Now she finds herself in a nearly unrecognizable new world, how does she fit in? Can she be the super hero people want her to be? Exploring these questions has been really exciting, and I love the world Marika and I have come up with. I can’t wait for people to see Marika’s pages – there’s so much life and energy to Peggy and the rest of the cast, and the action scenes are stunning.”

CAPTAIN CARTER #1 (OF 5)

Written by JAMIE MCKELVIE

Art by MARIKA CRESTA

Cover by JAMIE MCKELVIE

Design Variant Cover by JAMIE MCKELVIE

On Sale 3/9