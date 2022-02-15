L.A. Comic Con 2021: Chris Kawagiwa On Creating The Sunless Circus

February 15, 2022 / Derek McCaw /
Chris Kawagiwa Fanboy Planet Banner

Before meeting artist Chris Kawagiwa at L.A. Comic Con, I knew his work. He’d done some fortune teller cards for a Haunted Mansion event at Disneyland a few years back, and we’d walked by the Acme Studios booth and seen his prints. But it’s really his worldbuilding that caught my attention — telling the story of a circus that features a little robot boy who wants to run away and become an accountant. The various issues in his Sunless Circus cycle jump around in time, but they all have beauty and yearning and sweetness in common.

Enjoy our short conversation — and check out Chris’ work on his website!

Facebooktwitter
Posted in ,

Derek McCaw

In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He has performed with ComedySportz and Silicon Valley Shakespeare, though relocated to Hollywood to... work in an office? If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.