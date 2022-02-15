L.A. Comic Con 2021: Chris Kawagiwa On Creating The Sunless Circus

Before meeting artist Chris Kawagiwa at L.A. Comic Con, I knew his work. He’d done some fortune teller cards for a Haunted Mansion event at Disneyland a few years back, and we’d walked by the Acme Studios booth and seen his prints. But it’s really his worldbuilding that caught my attention — telling the story of a circus that features a little robot boy who wants to run away and become an accountant. The various issues in his Sunless Circus cycle jump around in time, but they all have beauty and yearning and sweetness in common.

Enjoy our short conversation — and check out Chris’ work on his website!