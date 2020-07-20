ComicCon@Home: The Souvenir Book!

Posted on July 20, 2020 by in Books, Comics, Movies, Toys, TV // 0 Comments

Hey, don’t you worry — there are still plenty of exclusive items that will be hard to get starting on Wednesday. However, Comic-Con International will not let their program be one of them. You can see the artwork in tribute to celebrations that will now be virtual, the articles, and the bios for official guests that in years past you would have had to step onsite to get. All that has not gone to waste — download the program here. I already did, and it’s also allowing me the chance to do something I haven’t been able to do for years at Comic-Con: read the program before the convention starts. I do hope we get to convene in San Diego again next summer, but for now, Comic-Con is working hard to make it happen virtually.

Enjoy!

 

Facebooktwitter
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

Copyright © 2020 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes