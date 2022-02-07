Comics Review: Primos #1

At first glance, Primos has all the rhythms of a classic Marvel book from the late 70s or early 80s. A teen-aged skate rat from Boyle Heights finds himself heir to mystic power, bound to two other superpowered people. They all happen to be cousins, though from Ricky Pascal’s narration, he did not know them before they all leveled up. In fact, Ricky was kind of adrift until a 1,500 year old Mayan Emperor showed up in the apartment Ricky shares with his mother and brother.

He has a destiny, as do his primos. They are direct descendants of this Emperor, who with his own brother had traveled across the stars to commune with a galactic conclave. When they returned to Earth, a thousand years had passed and the Mayan civilization had collapsed. One brother made peace with it; one vowed revenge.

But this book is from AWA, not Marvel. Sure, there’s a little Jack Kirby here, a little Jim Starlin there, but Primos accurately reflects Mayan myth and (up to a point) modern life in Los Angeles. Not to say it’s gritty; it’s not at all. Instead, Primos has everything the superhero genre needs right now — a different viewpoint that feels lived in, not visited as part of some other epic. And for me, most importantly, it’s fun.

Co-creator Al Madrigal teamed with artist Carlo Barberi to bring this super-team to life, though it’s noted that he originally developed it with Felipe Flores. Barberi brings the style of most modern superhero books, though the story has classic bones. He cuts no corners on design, satisfyingly portraying L.A., Mayan culture, and an alien gathering in one issue. Each character stays distinct, and Ricky has the body language of a teen not quite in control of himself.

The book also walks the fine line of a subjective narrator telling three stories. Ricky isn’t just a well-drawn character; he’s a well-written character. Though Ricky gets some wise cracks in, that’s really not his purpose, and how do you tease a mystical Mayan warrior anyway? Madrigal focuses on story first, and Ricky’s lens never overpowers that.

Currently paced at 4 issues, Primos packs a lot of plot in the first issue without feeling stuffed. Again, it’s epic, but it’s a contained one. It’s just good comics. (It’s also available in Spanish, which is GREAT.)

Madrigal is, of course, best known as an actor and comedian, though he has a Marvel connection as a character in the upcoming (someday) Morbius. But he clearly knows his comics, and you can feel that influence. Hopefully, Primos will have the same kind of impact on its younger readers, inspiring them to create.

In the meantime, I look forward to the next issue, and if Madrigal and Barberi have it in mind, the next mini-series.