Skybound Says F This Place
Recently on a Facebook group I belong to, we had a slight debate over the title of a horror novel by Brian Asman called Man, F*ck This House. (The asterisk is mine.) The question was how Asman could promote it with a title that many outlets would not publish. Some thought the title could change without compromising the content; it’s just a title, right? Asman’s argument (and I’m paraphrasing) was that it was absolutely the right title for the novel he had written.
Full disclosure: I recently met Asman at “Season’s Screamings” in Pasadena, and we discussed the controversy. I haven’t read the book, but I did buy one of his comics, Tales of Horrorgasm.
I bring all that up because today Image Comics and Robert Kirkman’s Skybound Entertainment announced a book with a similar title. It’s coincidental, because families moving into haunted houses and having the titular reaction — well, it’s a common theme. And if you encountered evil ghosts, you’d probably utter the same words.
I can’t speak to the quality of either book, but I think we could have a debate about titles. A few years ago at Cinequest we covered Friends Effing Friends Effing Friends, and the world did not fall apart. But it still feels like — is a line crossed? Does it matter if the book or movie is just plain good? We’ll find out.
From Image/Skybound:
Today Image/Skybound announced F*ck This Place, a new supernatural horror series from the all-star team of Eisner Award-nominee Kyle Starks (Sexcastle, Rock Candy Mountain), artist Artyom Topilin (Ice Cream Man Presents Quarantine Comix Special), and colorist Lee Loughridge (Deadly Class, The Good Asian). The new comic book series will launch in May.
After inheriting a farm house, Trudy and Gabby are ready to start the next chapter of their lives together…except it’s already home to a mysterious force that’s attracted ghosts, aliens, and all kinds of supernatural beings for decades. Now, Gabby and Trudy must play by the “house rules” in order to survive the most frightening place on Earth.
“It’s a true honor to be working with the good people at Skybound again and an ever greater one that they’re willing to let me dip my toes into horror,” said Starks. “You may all know me best as a comedy writer—twice nominated for the Eisner for Best Humor Publication—but comedy and horror are similar beasts. They both rely on tone, set up and pacing. If you enjoyed my comedy works, I think you’ll really love this adventure.”
“The mysterious and awful Rutherford Ranch of F*ck This Place is being brought to life by the incredible efforts of Artyom Topilin and Lee Loughridge,” continued Starks. “They’re doing incredible work that’s going to blow you away. And I believe this book will too. If you love the heart of horror—normal people in frightful, dangerous situations—then this is the book for you.”
“This comic is pretty much everything I love to draw: monsters, gore, creepy woods, cool girls and charismatic bastards,” said Topilin. “If these are things you also like to see in your comics, you’ve come to the right Place.”
F*ck This Place #1 (Diamond Code MAR220046) will be available at comic book shops and digital platforms including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and Google Play on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.