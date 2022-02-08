Skybound Says F This Place

Recently on a Facebook group I belong to, we had a slight debate over the title of a horror novel by Brian Asman called Man, F*ck This House. (The asterisk is mine.) The question was how Asman could promote it with a title that many outlets would not publish. Some thought the title could change without compromising the content; it’s just a title, right? Asman’s argument (and I’m paraphrasing) was that it was absolutely the right title for the novel he had written.

Full disclosure: I recently met Asman at “Season’s Screamings” in Pasadena, and we discussed the controversy. I haven’t read the book, but I did buy one of his comics, Tales of Horrorgasm.

I bring all that up because today Image Comics and Robert Kirkman’s Skybound Entertainment announced a book with a similar title. It’s coincidental, because families moving into haunted houses and having the titular reaction — well, it’s a common theme. And if you encountered evil ghosts, you’d probably utter the same words.

I can’t speak to the quality of either book, but I think we could have a debate about titles. A few years ago at Cinequest we covered Friends Effing Friends Effing Friends, and the world did not fall apart. But it still feels like — is a line crossed? Does it matter if the book or movie is just plain good? We’ll find out.

From Image/Skybound: