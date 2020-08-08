Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #581: Three on a Podcast

When the three assemble, can entertainment be far behind?

Posted on August 8, 2020 by in Comics, Games, Movies, Podcast, TV // 0 Comments

The Fanboys Three! The Fanboys Three!

Nate Costa, prodigal fanboy, returns just in time for this week’s discussion of a huge pulp revival, direct to streaming surprises, Wicked Chicken, and our picks of the week!

Picks of the Week:

Calendar:

  • Out this week:
    • The Umbrella Academy S2
    • Star Trek Lower Decks
  • Lucifer Season 5, August 21
  • The Boys Season 2, Sept 4

Stay safe out there!

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 8/4/2020
Published 8/8/2020

8/8/20: We are currently experiencing technical difficulties with the page — please click on “Download” and a player will pop up and play this week’s episode.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

Facebooktwitter
About Ric Bretschneider
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

Copyright © 2020 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes