Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #581: Three on a Podcast

Nate Costa, prodigal fanboy, returns just in time for this week’s discussion of a huge pulp revival, direct to streaming surprises, Wicked Chicken, and our picks of the week!

Picks of the Week:

Here’s Negan

Erik Larsen’s Savage Dragon #250

Empyre: Captain America #1

Pulp by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips

Calendar:

Out this week: The Umbrella Academy S2 Star Trek Lower Decks

Lucifer Season 5, August 21

The Boys Season 2, Sept 4

Stay safe out there!

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 8/4/2020

Published 8/8/2020

8/8/20: We are currently experiencing technical difficulties with the page — please click on “Download” and a player will pop up and play this week’s episode.