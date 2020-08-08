Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #581: Three on a Podcast
When the three assemble, can entertainment be far behind?
Nate Costa, prodigal fanboy, returns just in time for this week’s discussion of a huge pulp revival, direct to streaming surprises, Wicked Chicken, and our picks of the week!
Picks of the Week:
- Here’s Negan
- Erik Larsen’s Savage Dragon #250
- Empyre: Captain America #1
- Pulp by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips
Calendar:
- Out this week:
- The Umbrella Academy S2
- Star Trek Lower Decks
- Lucifer Season 5, August 21
- The Boys Season 2, Sept 4
Stay safe out there!
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 8/4/2020
Published 8/8/2020
8/8/20: We are currently experiencing technical difficulties with the page — please click on “Download” and a player will pop up and play this week’s episode.
