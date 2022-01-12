Fanboy Planet Podcast: Kolchak: The Night Stalker At 50!

Kolchak
50 years later and still looking great!

Season 2, Episode 1

Kolchak: The Night Stalker just turned 50 and has a huge new anthology comic on the way, part of which is penned by Fanboy Planet favorite David Avallone! David joins us to discuss the book, the movies, and the series. Plus he gives us a peek at what else he’s got coming out soon!

How to back the Kolchak anthology:

Watch the movies on YouTube:

The Night Stalker

The Night Strangler

Watch the series on NBC.

Get the original novels by Jeff Rice and more…

Dive in to the best of Richard Matheson

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 1/11/2022
Published 1/12/2022

