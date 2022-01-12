Foo Fighters Fight Demons, Not Foo

Not every rock band can play fictional versions of themselves the way the Beatles could. But if any band can do it and make us laugh with them, it’s Foo Fighters. After watching the trailer for Studio 666, the real question is: why did it take so long?

The upcoming horror comedy sees the band seeking inspiration for their new album in a haunted mansion in Encino. While the acoustics might be great, its grisly history isn’t. Still, it’s rock and roll. Can Dave Grohl save his soul and his bandmates before succumbing to the forces of darkness? We’ll see on February 25, when Studio 666 is scheduled to be released in theaters.

Seriously, if any modern rocker has the screen charisma of Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr combined, it’s Grohl. Let Foo Fighters become movie legends! Tickets are on sale NOW!

STUDIO 666 is directed by BJ McDonnell and stars Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee, Whitney Cummings, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega, Leslie Grossman and Jeff Garlin. Based upon a story by Dave Grohl with a screenplay by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes, the film is produced by John Ramsay and James A. Rota, and executive produced by John Cutcliffe, Dave Grohl, Wes Hagan, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, James Masciello, Nate Mendel, Tom Ortenberg, Chris Shiflett, Matthew Sidari, John Silva, Gaby Skolnek, Pat Smear, Kristen Welsh and Mitchell Zhang.