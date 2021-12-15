First Look At Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur

December 15, 2021 Derek McCaw TV 0

Laurence Fishburne knows how to tease! Executive producing Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur through his company Cinema Gypsy, he offers the below clip. It’s a first look, too short for how exciting the show actually looks. Maybe that’s just me talking. Inspired by a Jack Kirby comic, then brought up to date in recent years by Marvel, the comic book Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is pure fun, and Lunella Lafayette deserves more mainstream awareness.

Created by Brandon Montclare, Amy Reeder, and artist Natacha Bustos, the comic features a young super-genius who accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur (Kirby’s creation) forward in time and forms a mental link. There’s some Inhumans handwaving involved, but that could be ignored for the animated series.

Fishburne also voices The Beyonder for the series — who knows how that all-powerful character fits in here, but this also makes me wonder if we’ll see Squirrel Girl. We do know the cast includes Diamond White as Lunella Lafayette, Sasheer Zamata as Lunella’s mom, Jermaine Fowler as Lunella’s dad, Alfre Woodard as Lunella’s grandmother, Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella’s grandfather, Libe Barer as Lunella’s best friend Casey, and Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur.

The show premieres on Disney+ next summer — and fear not, Lunella does have a live-action presence somewhere, as she’s very specifically part of the Spider-Man attraction at Disney’s California Adventure.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur at Amazon

Fanboy Planet is an Amazon affiliate. Any purchases made through links on this site may result in revenue.

 

Facebooktwitter
About Derek McCaw 2042 Articles
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He has performed with ComedySportz and Silicon Valley Shakespeare, though relocated to Hollywood to... work in an office? If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.