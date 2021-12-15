First Look At Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur

Laurence Fishburne knows how to tease! Executive producing Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur through his company Cinema Gypsy, he offers the below clip. It’s a first look, too short for how exciting the show actually looks. Maybe that’s just me talking. Inspired by a Jack Kirby comic, then brought up to date in recent years by Marvel, the comic book Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is pure fun, and Lunella Lafayette deserves more mainstream awareness.

Created by Brandon Montclare, Amy Reeder, and artist Natacha Bustos, the comic features a young super-genius who accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur (Kirby’s creation) forward in time and forms a mental link. There’s some Inhumans handwaving involved, but that could be ignored for the animated series.

Fishburne also voices The Beyonder for the series — who knows how that all-powerful character fits in here, but this also makes me wonder if we’ll see Squirrel Girl. We do know the cast includes Diamond White as Lunella Lafayette, Sasheer Zamata as Lunella’s mom, Jermaine Fowler as Lunella’s dad, Alfre Woodard as Lunella’s grandmother, Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella’s grandfather, Libe Barer as Lunella’s best friend Casey, and Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur.

The show premieres on Disney+ next summer — and fear not, Lunella does have a live-action presence somewhere, as she’s very specifically part of the Spider-Man attraction at Disney’s California Adventure.

