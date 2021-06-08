First Look At The Sandman On Netflix

30 years or so ago, Neil Gaiman blew my mind with what I first considered a new take on an old DC superhero. The Sandman was the title of the comic, and though in its pages Gaiman referenced crimefighter Wesley Dodds once or twice, we all quickly forgot about the Golden Age character and realized we were in a new Golden Age.

After many false starts, Morpheus of the Endless (for that is who he truly is) finally comes to television. From the casting announcements, we can guess that the first season will adapt — perhaps loosely — the first two volumes. If you haven’t ever read Gaiman’s (and several artistic collaborators’) The Sandman, you owe it to yourself. But I’m likely far from the first person to tell you that. If you’d like, you could also listen to the excellent Audible adaptation. Then you can fully understand why some fans are terribly excited for this upcoming Netflix series — and will watch and re-watch this behind-the-scenes video. The Dreaming has come to life. Then again, for some of us it always was alive.

Yes, there was controversy over the casting, and those people complaining clearly don’t understand The Sandman. Neil Gaiman does. Let us dream about its premiere date together…

