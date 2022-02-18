In Four Days, Kickstart Cthulhu Is Hard To Spell

It’s true. It is hard to spell. Strangely enough, most of us here at Fanboy Planet do know how to spell it. But that’s not why it’s taking the Friday slot here. It’s because at least two creators we know absolutely kill it in comics are contributing to Cthulhu Is Hard to Spell, a 3-volume comics anthology from Russell Nohelty. The first two volumes have been available (volume 2 can be purchased at Earth-2 Comics in Sherman Oaks), but the Kickstarter that begins Monday, February 22, will include those along with the new all-star vol. 3.

David Pepose, about to get even bigger as the writer of Savage Avengers, teams with Maan House and DC Hopkins to present “The Master of Kung Fthulhu.” Sure, it’s a riff off of certain other characters previously unrelated to Cthulhu, but out of such madness we can get genius. Neil Gaiman proved that with “A Study in Emerald.” In Pepose’s words, the story promises “…The Deadly Hands of R’lyeh. Leviathan’s Lament. The Strike of 10,000 Slumbers.”

But what had caught my eye initially was the return of Christian Gossett to comics. After the brilliant and controversial The Red Star in the early days of the 21st Century, Gossett focused on film and television production. Now he returns with “Cthulhutown,” the title of which gives you a sense of where he’s going. But it’s also something that sounds like it could spin out into something larger. Larger than an Old One? That’s hard to say.

Nohelty describes “Cthulhutown” as about “…a young starlet who gets recruited for a job at a creepy old…well, you know the old Lovecraftian chestnut so I won’t spoil it.”

Neither will I. But I will tell you this Kickstarter will be worth it. Take a look at it here.