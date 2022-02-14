Poet Slams Seeing The Batman
Long-time listener second-time contributor Chris Buckley let me know that he was unenthusiastic about seeing The Batman. But Buckley, whose book of poetry Bluing is currently available from Finishing Line Press, let me know his thoughts in rhyme. This is the best podcast listener email I’ve ever gotten, and he kindly let me share it:
I will not watch the new BatmanI will not see it on a screenI will not watch a single sceneIt does not matter Planet Boy FanI will not watch the new BatmanIt’s not an Earth I care aboutNor is Joker, I have to shoutNeither one’s DCEUSo to them both I say “Adieu!”If this is is an Earth I should rememberDC should give it a proper numberI do not like it Planet Boy FanI plan to skip the new Batman
Thanks, Chris!
copyright © 2022 by Chris Buckley