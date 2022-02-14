Poet Slams Seeing The Batman

Long-time listener second-time contributor Chris Buckley let me know that he was unenthusiastic about seeing The Batman. But Buckley, whose book of poetry Bluing is currently available from Finishing Line Press, let me know his thoughts in rhyme. This is the best podcast listener email I’ve ever gotten, and he kindly let me share it:

I will not watch the new Batman

I will not see it on a screen

I will not watch a single scene

It does not matter Planet Boy Fan

I will not watch the new Batman

It’s not an Earth I care about

Nor is Joker, I have to shout

Neither one’s DCEU

So to them both I say “Adieu!”

If this is is an Earth I should remember

DC should give it a proper number

I do not like it Planet Boy Fan

I plan to skip the new Batman