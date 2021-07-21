Superman & Lois Come Home To Blu-Ray

Superman & Lois isn’t just the best CW superhero show, this is the best version of Superman we’ve seen in years. In the aftermath of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” this series resets what the Arrowverse had told us about Tyler Hoechlin’s Man of Steel. Despite implications that he would be part of a new Justice League along with his cousin Kara, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark Kent went to Smallville to tackle the greatest challenge of them all: raising twin boys. But of course a threat to the world has arisen and… this may be another Earth in the multiverse, and Hoechlin may be a different Superman than he was before. No matter what reality, no matter what continuity, the actor gets it, and is allowed to be it. He may be the best Superman since Christopher Reeve.

It’s not a setting that Superman fans are familiar with from comics, except for dim memories of “Imaginary Stories” in the 1960s. But that adds a fresh layer to this. The production isn’t rehashing familiar Superman storylines; Supergirl took most of those anyway. They even found a new twist to Morgan Edge. It may not be the Superman you know, but it is a Superman you’ll love.

The same can be said for Lois Lane. Tulloch follows in the footsteps of many strong actors playing Lois and makes the role her own. You’ll believe a man can fly and then fall for this intrepid reporter. The below announcement includes the news that Superman & Lois will be streaming on HBO Max in August, following a brief 5-episode appearance on the service a couple of months ago. It makes sense. But I think I’d like to have this on my shelf as a series to enjoy again along with behind-the-scenes extras.

From Warner Bros. Home Video: