March 12, 2022 | Derek McCaw |

The Boys return June 3, and they’ve got Jensen Ackles with them. Diving deeper into the updated version of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s manic comics creation, Season 3 will bring us the first super-group from Vought, Payback. Led by Soldier Boy (Ackles), the team was more suited to direct warfare, and it looks like we’re getting a dark mirror on scenes from Captain America: The First Avenger. Butcher (Karl Urban) gets superpowers.

Most disturbing of all, it appears that Homelander (Antony Starr) discovers where milk comes from. From the looks of another snippet, Hughie (Jack Quaid) really could have used more calcium.

Show creator Eric Kripke promises a deeper look at how we’ve reached our political divisions through the lens of superheroes. And though the original comics were great, they’re more deconstruction than urgent satire. The television series — as gory as it often is — works as satire, and feels much more timely than of its time. If that makes sense. Please note that gory part; there’s a reason this is a REDBAND trailer.

As has been the case for the first two seasons, the first three episodes of Season 3 will drop together. Repeating that, The Boys return June 3, 2022 on Prime Video. Kripke will no doubt be revealing more at SXSW this week, and of course, there’s plenty to hold us over in the animated series The Boys Presents: Diabolical. You can read our conversation with Simon Racioppa, that show’s producer here.

What are your hopes for The Boys Season 3? Excited for it? Tired of it? Let us know in the Disqus comments below or on Facebook. Or let’s come back in June and talk about it. For gosh sakes, read the books! They are good.

Fanboy Planet is an Amazon affiliate. Purchases made through links on this page may result in revenue for this site.

