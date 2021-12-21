Wonder Woman Defends Your Gaming Console

screen shot from teaser from Warner Bros. Games

Diana of Themyscira has appeared in videogames before. She plays a key role in the Injustice franchise, and before that was in Justice League games. But — and please correct me if I’m wrong — this is the first game to focus solely on Wonder Woman. Wonder Woman will be a single player open world game set in the DC Universe.

That implies other heroes may appear, but the main focus of the game is Diana fighting “…to unite her Amazon family and the humans from the modern world.” Princess of Peace, Goddess of Truth, and now… Defender of Your Preferred Platform.

Built on Monolith Studios’ Nemesis system, the game does not have an announced release date. But it does have this nifty teaser:

