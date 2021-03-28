WonderCon@Home 2021: Go Indie With Top Shelf

Tired of superheroes? Consider stepping outside into the realm of indie graphic novels and see what Top Shelf has to offer. Thanks to WonderCon@Home, you can enjoy the following panel, which includes James Albon, Kim Dwinell, James Kochalka, Edgar Camacho, and the creator of my wife’s current favorite graphic novel series Korgi, Christian Slade. Hosted by Top Shelf marketing director Leigh Walton, the panel covers the creators’ new books, “…favorite pages, cool handicrafts by fans, why villains are more fun, why comics make you hungry, and why we haven’t gone completely crazy during the pandemic.”

We haven’t?

That’s not all — Top Shelf and their parent company IDW are offering a WonderCon@Home sale until 11:59 pm Pacific Time 3/28/2021. Follow this link to get discounts on some of the finest graphic novels around, including Jeff Lemire’s The Underwater Welder (just referenced on Amazon’s Invincible) and George Takei’s They Called Us Enemy.