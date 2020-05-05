We May Never Get To See It But The New Mutants LOOKS Cool

Posted on May 5, 2020 by in Movies // 0 Comments

It is the last of the Fox-produced Marvel Mutant Movies. Rumor has it that director Josh Boone’s vision breathes new life and a new direction into the concept, the way that Deadpool did. And despite the first trailer being released three (!) years ago, The New Mutants has not made it to release.

To be fair to Disney, it was a hard sell after the debacle of Dark Phoenix. The release date kept getting pushed back even when Fox was its own studio. And everybody’s release slate is a mess as a result of COVID-19. So should it just go direct to video because some high-profile films are taking that route anyway? According to the Twitter/Instagram account “New Mutants Updates,” it appears that the film did briefly appear as a pre-order on Amazon in the US and UK, but has since been taken down.

Danielle Moonstar (Blu Hunt) under observation.

And over the weekend, Cinefex Magazine released some pretty gorgeous screen shots that prove just how much the film owes to the original New Mutants by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkewicz (the artist may also have created some new art for the end credits). Yes, the Demon Bear appears, though the main antagonists seem to be the Smiley Men. All of that is still speculation — we just want to see the movie, whether it be VOD or Hulu (probably too dark for Disney+).

Illyana Rasputin aka Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy) faces down the Demon Bear in her nether dimension.

This looks like the Demon Bear confronting Danielle Moonstar (Blu Hunt).

Dr. Cecilia Reyes (Alice Braga) uses her power to contain some of the New Mutants, including Rahne Sinclair aka Wolfsbane (Maisie Williams).

The Smiley Man (actor unidentified) shows us his choppers.

Maybe this has all been one of the most incredible anti-publicity campaigns in film history. Well played, Mouse, well played.

Facebooktwitter
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

Copyright © 2020 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes