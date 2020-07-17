ComicCon@Home: The New Mutants Are Coming

Posted on July 17, 2020 by in Movies // 0 Comments

Scene from 20th Century Studios’ THE NEW MUTANTS. Photo credit: Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox. © 2020 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Though all of Marvel Studios’ main releases have been delayed, or production currently suspended due to no place to safely film, Disney does have one Marvel movie ready to go: The New Mutants. As we’ve mentioned before, this last gasp of the Fox X-Men Universe has been ready to go for at least a year. And Disney keeps promising it’s coming. The most solid promise right now is that it will have a panel at the virtual San Diego Comic-Con, ComicCon@Home.

Next week, Disney will present a panel featuring writer/director Josh Boone and his stars, including: Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga. Ira Madison III, host of the podcast Keep It!, will moderate. The panel is scheduled to debut on July 23, 2020 at 2 pm Pacific time. It’s unclear if it will be left online for people to enjoy later, or if it will just be for that hour. What is clear is that Disney cut together a special trailer to preview the panel — with some footage we haven’t seen before.

The film is still scheduled to be released on August 28, 2020, though of course that could be pushed back further depending on the state of the nation at that time. Once again, I’d go see it in a theater, but would be just as satisfied for it to be on demand. At this point, we just want to see it.

Charlie Heaton as Sam Guthrie, Anya Taylor-Joy as Illyana Rasputin, Blu Hunt as Danielle Moonstar, Henry Zaga as Roberto da Costa and Maisie Williams as Rahne Sinclair in 20th Century Studios’ THE NEW MUTANTS. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2020 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

In looking at the ComicCon@Home schedule, this may be the only superhero movie panel at all. WarnerMedia is holding all their hoopla for their own virtual convention, DC Fandome.

Facebooktwitter
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

Copyright © 2020 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes